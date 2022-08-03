Thane: Inebriated man immolates self in front of police station, calls himself 'terrorist' (Representative Image) | Pixabay

A man claiming to be a "terrorist" set himself ablaze outside a police station in Thane district of Maharashtra in an inebriated condition, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Niaz Ahmed Mainuddin Ansari, was saved by police personnel. He sustained 25 per cent burns and was admitted to a hospital, an official release said.

Ansari had called up the Thane police control room at around 1 PM on Tuesday saying he was a "terrorist" who is going to kill himself in front of the Narpoli police station.

A case was registered against Ansari under section 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.