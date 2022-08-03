Thane: TMC collects Rs 345 crore property tax so far in 2022

Representative Image | Centre for Good Governance

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received a very good response from Thanekars after extending the deadline for paying property tax with a concession from June 16 to July 15, 2022.

The civic body collected property tax amounting to Rs 345 crore till the end of July 31. The TMC had offered a 4 per cent concession to citizens who paid the tax by the deadline.

According to TMC deputy commissioner (tax), GD Godepure, taxpayers responded well to the extension of the 4 per cent concession and property tax amounting to Rs 345 crore was collected by July end, as compared to Rs 260 crore collected during the corresponding period last year.

“This year's property tax collection target is Rs 770 crore and within four months of the financial year, 45 per cent of that has been collected,” Godepure said.

Godepure also appealed to taxpayers who have not yet deposited their previous arrears or the property tax to the TMC to cooperate with the civic body and deposit their taxes in order to avoid unpleasant incidents under the property tax recovery process.