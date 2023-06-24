Kalpataru Thane Housing Project: Fate of Buyers Hangs on Revised Deadlines 

Thane Housing Project: Fate of Buyers Hangs on Revised Deadlines | FPJ

Mumbai: A group of homebuyers protested on Saturday at the project site of Kalpataru Ltd in Thane over non-delivery of promised apartments. Over 60 buyers congregated at Immensa, Kolshet Road, where they had booked flats in 2016 and were promised possession by September 2019. They later took the protest to Kapurbawdi police station where a written complaint was filed against the developer.

The homebuyers had visited the project site on Saturday morning to get an update along with a written confirmation on possession date. The developer allegedly refused to provide the date in writing and only shared it verbally. Later, the group’s request to visit the under-construction site was also denied, said Suresh Sharma, one of the buyers. Sharma said a purported police officer in plain clothes came to the site and discouraged them from visiting the incomplete buildings.

Flat buyers give written complaint to police

With the scenario unfolding, the flat purchasers started protesting at the site office itself and later went to the local police station, where on-duty personnel were reluctant to lodge an FIR and asked them to give a written complaint instead.

Borivali resident Vishal Bhavsar, who has booked an apartment in the project’s B-Wing, narrated that he had booked the flat way back in April 2016. “The developer revised the possession date to September 2020 instead of September 2019. It has been three years since the revised date and there is no home with us,” Bhavsar said.

A spokesperson for Kalpataru Ltd said, “We are committed to delivering the houses as per the date shared with the customers. We are a customer-centric organisation and the development work is on track. The information about the police personnel called is false and has been used to discredit the developer’s reputation.”

A look at Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s website shows revised completion date as December 2025, which the developer is unwilling to share on record with the flat purchasers as well as with the media.

