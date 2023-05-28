Navi Mumbai: Real estate firm owner booked for cheating home buyers of over ₹1 crore

Representative Image |

The economic offences wing of the Navi Mumbai crime branch recently booked the owner of a real estate firm for allegedly cheating a number of home buyers who had paid amounts totalling over ₹1 crore to purchase plots and houses. While the police have already started an investigation, the developer refuted the allegations.

In the last few years, several cases of people getting cheated while buying plots near the Sealink were reported. From Chirle to Ranjanpada in Uran, plots are being offered at an extremely low price to attract investors by lesser-known or a new real estate firm.

Surprisingly, they ran their advertisement in newspapers and also set up stalls outside railway stations.“Since they offer plots at from ₹2 lakh, new investors easily get trapped,” said Rajeev Mishra, an activist who unearthed illegal buildings in Digha.

Here is what home buyers said:

One of the home buyers, Sandesh Thorat from Thane visited one of the sites opposite Ranjanpada railway station. “They showed me a plot near a bridge which was not demarcated and it was difficult to know which plot I was going to buy,” said Thorat. He added that the real estate firm was giving a group 7/12 which could be a big problem in future. “If I want to sell the plot in future, I will have to take NOC from all the people whose names are in the 7/12,” he said.

Another prospective buyer said that when he visited Vindhane village near Chirle and Ranjanpada he was told by the real estate firm that after registration of the plot, buyers' names will be updated on 7/12. He added that he was offered one guntha plot at just ₹2 lakh.

While well-known developers refuse to talk on plots being offered at such a low price and buyers are being duped, the annual property exhibition had at least three to four stalls, offering plots in Rajanpada, Chirle and adjoining areas at low prices. Mishra said that investors need to be extra cautious. “In a city like Navi Mumbai where CIDCO sells houses meant for EWS at ₹35 lakh, plots can be available at just ₹2-3 lakh per guntha,” said Mishra.