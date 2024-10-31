Thane: Housemaid Falls Off A Highrise While Cleaning Window In Hiranandani Estate; Dies

Thane: In an unfortunate incident in Thane's Hiranandani Estate, a housemaid fell off a residential highrise and lost her life. As per initial information available, the deceased is identified as Diksha Dhuldhule, and was cleaning the window at the time she fell. The incident took place in the tower called Pelican in the estate.
The visuals surfaced from the spot show that the police force had reached on the spot and took the body to the nearby hospital in an ambulance. The incident created panic-like situation among the residents amid the festival of Diwali.
The police investigations in the case are underway.
This is a developing story. More details will be updated.
