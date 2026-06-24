Thane House Fire: 3 Residents Escape Unhurt As Blaze Guts Apartment In Yashodhan Nagar

Firefighters extinguish a blaze that caused extensive damage to a flat in Thane's Yashodhan Nagar area | File Photo

Thane, June 24: A major fire broke out in a residential apartment in the Yashodhan Nagar area of Thane (West) on Wednesday morning. Due to the quick reflexes of the residents, all three occupants managed to evacuate the premises safely, avoiding any casualties or injuries.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) received an emergency call regarding the incident at 10:52 AM on June 24, 2026. The fire occurred at Room Number 10, owned by Mr. Appasaheb Sadare, located in Saidham Society near the Yashodhan Nagar bus stop.

Emergency Response Deployed

Upon receiving the alert, a coordinated emergency response was instantly deployed to the scene. The Thane Fire Brigade rushed to the spot with two fire tenders and one rescue vehicle. Personnel from the Regional Disaster Management Cell, alongside officers from the Vartak Nagar Police Station, also arrived to secure the perimeter and assist in operations.

Local public representatives, including Mr. Dilip Bartakke, Mrs. Sheetal Dhamale, Mr. Rakesh Shinde, and Mr. Amit Sarayya, were present at the site to oversee the situation. Senior civic officials, including Disaster Management Officer Mr. Tadvi and Divisional Officer Mr. Shelke, personally supervised the firefighting and rescue efforts.

Fire Brought Under Control

Through the combined and swift efforts of the fire brigade and disaster management personnel, the blaze was completely brought under control and extinguished by around 11:45 AM.

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While no injuries were reported, the apartment sustained severe material damage. According to official reports, the interior furniture—including beds, cupboards, and household items—along with the entire electrical wiring of the house, was completely gutted in the fire.

Cause Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the local authorities.

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