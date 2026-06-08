Minor Fire Breaks Out At Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters, Quickly Contained; No Injuries Reported | Video | X

Thane: A minor fire broke out early Monday morning at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters in Pachpakhadi, official sources confirmed. Prompt intervention by security personnel, the civic disaster management cell, and the fire brigade ensured the blaze was extinguished quickly, preventing casualties or major structural damage.

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​According to the TMC Disaster Management Cell, the control room received a call alerting them to the incident at 8:07 AM on June 8, 2026. The fire erupted on the fourth floor of the main administrative building, specifically within the office premises of the Town Planning Department (Shahar Vikas Vibhag). Preliminary findings suggest that the fire originated from a UPS system before spreading to a ceiling fan and stacked paperwork nearby.

​An emergency response team was deployed immediately. Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke and Disaster Management Officer Yasin Tadvi rushed to the site to oversee operations, accompanied by municipal security guards, electrical department technicians, and fire brigade personnel equipped with one fire tender and a rescue vehicle.

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​"The fire was completely doused by 8:35 AM through the coordinated efforts of the on-site security guards, emergency staff, and firefighters," a senior civic official stated, adding that the situation was brought under control within half an hour.

​The incident was first spotted and reported by TMC security guard Vishnu More, whose timely alert to the control room prevented the flames from spreading to adjacent departments. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and office operations face no major disruption.