Thane Hoteliers Hit Streets as Commercial Gas Cylinder Supply Breaks Down | Video

Thane: The hospitality sector in Thane is facing a severe crisis as a critical shortage of commercial gas cylinders has forced nearly 50% to 60% of local hotels to suspend operations.

To draw the government's attention to their plight, hotel owners organized a unique protest at Khewra Circle in Manpada, where they gathered to cook meals on traditional wood-fired stoves (chulhas) in the middle of the street.

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The LPG crisis in Mumbai is disrupting not just hotels but also small social gatherings, as caterers face a severe shortage of gas cylinders. With no ability to store large quantities, many caterers have stopped accepting new orders since March 12.

According to the Bombay Caterers Association, the business relies on daily confirmed bookings, making the shortage critical. Only about 2% of banquet halls have piped gas, increasing dependence on cylinders. While small events need 2–3 cylinders, large weddings require 15–20, worsening the impact of the ongoing supply disruption.

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