Thane Hotel Association Demands Action Against Gas Black Marketing |

​Thane: The Thane Hotel Association has raised a formal outcry against the rampant black marketing of commercial LPG cylinders, warning that the crisis may force businesses to shut down by next week.

​During a press conference led by President Ratnakar Shetty and Umesh Shetty, the association revealed that while 80% of local hotels rely on LPG, the supply of 19kg commercial cylinders has been artificially strangled. Despite adequate stock in godowns, agents are reportedly hoarding supplies to inflate prices. Cylinders legally priced at ₹1,835 are allegedly being sold on the black market for ₹4,000 to ₹5,000.

​The association attributed the root of the problem to a five-year-old decision by former fire official Shashikant Kale to deny piped gas (MGL) permits to most hotels. Currently, only 30% of Thane’s eateries have pipeline access.

Also Watch:

​The shortage, further exacerbated by global geopolitical tensions, threatens the livelihoods of nearly 1,200 hotel owners and thousands of workers. "If the supply isn't restored, we will have no choice but to close shops and postpone wedding bookings," Shetty stated. The association has called for immediate government intervention to dismantle the "artificial scarcity" created by distributors.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/