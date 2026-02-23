Thane Hosts Mega Legal Mahashivir Bringing Judiciary, Welfare Schemes And Traffic Awareness Under One Roof

A large public turnout marks the Mahashivir in Thane as legal aid services and civic awareness initiatives come together | File Photo

Thane, Feb 23: In a significant move to bridge the gap between the judiciary and the common man, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Thane, organised a grand ‘Mahashivir’ (Mega Camp) at the V.N. Bedekar College premises on Sunday.

Held under the directives of the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, Mumbai, the event served as a one-stop platform for legal literacy, government scheme dissemination, and immediate grievance redressal.

The camp was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Justice Manjusha Deshpande of the Bombay High Court, Principal District and Sessions Judge Shrinivas Agarwal, and DLSA Secretary Ravindra Pajankar.

Empowering citizens through knowledge

The primary objective of the Mahashivir was to provide citizens with comprehensive information regarding free legal aid and judicial services. Beyond legal counselling, the event facilitated the direct distribution of benefits from various government welfare schemes.

One of the standout achievements highlighted during the session was the recovery of approximately ₹14 crore through National Lok Adalats, underscoring the efficiency of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms in settling long-pending matters, including traffic challans.

Innovative traffic awareness by Thane police

The Thane City Traffic Department stole the spotlight with an interactive and tech-forward exhibition. Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Joint CP Dr Dyaneshwar Chavan, and DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsath, the department deployed several innovative tools to foster "Traffic Sense" among attendees:

Tactile Learning: An innovative "concrete road carpet" allowed citizens to walk through simulated road conditions to better understand pedestrian rules.

Live Demonstrations: Real-time demos of the E-Challan system and the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras showcased how technology is being used to monitor violations and improve road discipline.

Emergency Protocols: Personnel provided vital information on the Green Corridor system, educating the public on how to assist in the swift movement of emergency medical vehicles.

A collaborative step toward social welfare

The synergy between the judiciary and the traffic police sent a powerful message of social responsibility. By combining legal rights with civic duties—specifically road safety—the Mahashivir aimed to create a more informed and law-abiding citizenry.

The overwhelming response from the public suggests that such integrated awareness programmes are essential for urban centres like Thane, where traffic management and legal accessibility remain top priorities.

