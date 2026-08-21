Thane Hosts ‘Maha Walkathon - Walk For Water’ With Thousands Joining Water Conservation Awareness Drive |

Thane: Under the Department of Soil and Water Conservation, Government of Maharashtra, Thane hosted a grand ‘Maha Walkathon - Walk for Water’ to mark ‘Water Conservation Week’ and the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister, late Sudhakarrao Naik.

3-Km Rally Highlights Need To Save Soil And Harvest Water

​Centering on the themes “Save Soil, Save Water – Secure a Future” and “Harvest Water, Percolate Water,” the 3-kilometer rally commenced from Upvan Lake. The route proceeded via Adivasi Ashram Krantiveer Raghoji Bhangre Chowk, Adivasi Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Marg, and Vasant Vihar Phata, ending at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha.

​Over 6,000 to 7,000 citizens, students, social delegates, and officials registered for the event. The initiative opened with an energetic Zumba warm-up session.

Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Calls For Public Participation In Water-Saving Efforts

​Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal highlighted the vast public response, noting that informative banners lining the route raised awareness on water saving. He urged participation in the state's ongoing reel competition, whose submission deadline was extended to August 31 by Mr. Vijay Deoraj, Managing Director of Soil and Water Conservation (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), to turn government efforts into a true public movement.

​Prominent attendees included Ranjeet Yadav (CEO, Zilla Parishad), Krishna Patil (Deputy Mayor), Suraj Shinde (Superintending Engineer), Farid Khan (Executive Engineer), alongside senior police and administration officials.

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​Local speakers—including Prof. Sujata Nagargoje, Pawan Chauhan, and Dhirendra Chaudhary—emphasized that soil and water are fundamental pillars of life, stressing tree preservation and controlled water usage.

​The event concluded with a collective pledge to safeguard soil and water resources for a drought-free Maharashtra, followed by a prize distribution via lucky draw. Dr. Tarulata Dhanke anchored the program.

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