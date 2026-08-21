Thane Civil Hospital Menopause Clinic Gets Global Praise As UNFPA India Delegation Reviews Women Healthcare Initiative |

Thane, August 21: In a major recognition of local healthcare initiatives, the specialized Menopause Clinic at Thane Civil Hospital has garnered international acclaim. Andrea Wojnar, Country Representative for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India, led a high-level delegation to inspect the facility and commended Maharashtra’s innovative approach to middle-aged women’s healthcare.

Clinic Provides Comprehensive Care For Women Facing Menopause Challenges

​The delegation reviewed the comprehensive services offered at the clinic, which integrates medical checkups, specialized treatments, and expert counseling under one roof. Designed to address the physiological and psychological challenges associated with menopause—such as hormonal imbalances, insomnia, joint pain, osteoporosis, and anxiety—the clinic provides free, centralized care to women from economically weaker backgrounds who might otherwise struggle to afford private treatment.

​Commending the initiative, Wojnar highlighted the crucial role of accessible public healthcare in supporting women during this transitional phase.

UNFPA Country Head Calls Maharashtra Initiative A Global Inspiration

​"The facility started at Thane Civil Hospital for women going through menopause is a commendable and sensitive initiative. Providing guidance, counseling, and treatment under one roof to ordinary women is a great achievement. This innovative initiative from Maharashtra can serve as an inspiration for other countries in India and around the world," said Andrea Wojnar, UNFPA Country Head.

​During the visit, Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar, along with Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Dhiraj Mahangde and gynecologists Dr. Sachin Gholap, Dr. Shobhana Chavan, and Dr. Shreya Shelke, briefed the UN team on the clinic’s daily operations and outreach efforts. The delegation, which also included UNFPA representatives Anuja Gulati and Pinky Pradhan, acknowledged the hospital's proactive strategy in extending critical healthcare directly to vulnerable communities..

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