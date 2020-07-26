Thane hospital’s registration gets suspended for a month

An eight-member auditor team of Thane Municipal Corporation, on examining Horizon Prime Private Hospital, suspended the registration of the hospital for one month, as it was found overcharging 56 patients to the tune of Rs 6,08,900 lakh for COVID-19 treatment. The civic body said on April 2 that the hospital had been declared as a COVID-19 hospital to combat the pandemic.

TMC had received several complaints of overcharging by this private hospital. Following this, the recently appointed civic chief Vipin Sharma formed a team of eight auditors under the supervision of chief auditor Kiran Tayade. It learned that 797 patients had been treated in the hospital till July 12. The auditor team found that 56 COVID-19 patients were overcharged to the tune of Rs 6,08,900 lakhs. It then issued a show cause notice to the hospital on July 20. However, the hospital did not give any feedback.

The team reached at conclusion that the hospital was charging beyond the rate cards issued by the state government.

PRO Sandeep Malvi, TMC said, "Health Officer Raju Murudkar from TMC has declared that the registration of the hospital will be suspended for one month under the Mumbai Nursing Home Registration Act, 1949. This hospital was converted into a COVID-19 hospital to combat the pandemics. It should not be allowed to admit any COVID-19 patients."

Dr Preshita Kshirasagar, assistant professor of medicine, Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Kalwa and Balasaheb Karande, auditor of Thane Municipal Corporation will be supervising the hospital until the COVID-19 patient admitted are discharged.

There are about 15 private COVID-19 hospitals in Thane and their capacity is around 1,000 beds. The hospital administration remained unavailable for comment.