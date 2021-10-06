Thane hospital starts free vaccination for 9 days to celebrate Navratri festival

Thane: 'Vaccine Utsav' is an initiative to celebrate Navratri differently, as the festival closes in, the Thane-based Bedekar hospital has organized a free vaccination drive for nine days to fight against covid this Navratri.

The Bedekar hospital in Naupada, Thane West, is celebrating the Navratri festival by giving free Covaxin dose for nine days. "Instead of celebrating the occasion by gathering, which is restricted by the government, we should promote the vaccination drive which is more important at this stage. Celebrating the festival by vaccinating people can help fight against it," said Dr. Mahesh Bedekar, one of the doctors from the hospital.

Bedekar said the hospital had started the vaccination drive five months ago. "We found a certain class of people is not taking the vaccination dose. They don't want to stand in the queue. However, our main target is to increase the vaccination. It will be done properly with registration and free of cost. On Wednesday too, we vaccinated a few people. From Thursday, as the festival begins, we will start free vaccination on the auspicious occasion," added Bedekar.

The Bedekar hospital in those nine days will also carry out an awareness campaign so that more and more people come up for vaccination. "We will be giving Covaxin to people as most of them don't have to travel abroad," added Bedekar.

Anyone who needs to go for free vaccination can contact Janhvi Kadam - 8291473959. Limited vaccination as per availability and after booking with Kadam will be carried out.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:48 PM IST