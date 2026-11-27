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A Class 12 student died after reportedly collapsing while trying to escape a pack of stray dogs chasing him in Maharashtra's Badlapur West area of Thane district. The incident has triggered outrage among residents, who have raised concerns over the civic administration's efforts to tackle the stray dog menace.

Student collapses while fleeing dogs

The deceased, identified as Harshal Shinde, was a Class 12 science student. According to reports, he was returning home with his friends after tuition classes when a group of stray dogs chased them in the Shani Nagar area.

In an attempt to escape, Shinde ran into a nearby shop and reportedly told the woman managing it that he had entered to save himself from the dogs. However, he suddenly collapsed inside the shop. Despite efforts by the shopkeeper and his friends to revive him, he remained unresponsive.

Exact cause of death unknown

His tuition teachers were informed, following which he was taken to a nearby private hospital in a school van. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Initial medical suspicion reportedly pointed to a possible cardiac episode triggered by fear and physical exertion. The exact cause of death has not yet been established.

Residents question civic administration

The incident has sparked criticism of the Badlapur Municipal Council, with residents questioning the effectiveness of its sterilisation programme and alleging that stray dog packs continue to roam residential areas and public spaces, posing a risk to children and senior citizens.

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