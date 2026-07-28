Thane Holds First-Ever Mini Lok Adalat, Settles 149 Motor Accident Claims; Awards ₹17.80 Crore Compensation

Thane's first Mini Lok Adalat resolved 149 motor accident claims, awarding Rs 17.80 crore in compensation to victims and their families | File Photo

Thane, July 27, 2026: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Thane district, a Mini Lok Adalat exclusively for motor accident compensation claims was successfully organised at the Thane District and Sessions Court on Saturday, July 25, 2026, leading to the settlement of 149 claim petitions and the award of Rs 17,80,96,000 as compensation to accident victims and their legal heirs.

Special Initiative For Faster Relief

The special Lok Adalat was conducted under the guidance of R.D. Sawant, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the Thane District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), with the approval of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, and the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), Mumbai.

Two settlement panels were constituted to facilitate negotiations between claimants and insurance companies. The initiative significantly reduced the waiting period for victims seeking compensation under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

According to Ravindra S. Pajankar, Secretary, Thane District Legal Services Authority, the Mini Lok Adalat was organised considering the four-month gap between the last National Lok Adalat held on May 9, 2026, and the next one scheduled for September 12, 2026. The objective was to ensure that accident victims and their families received financial relief without unnecessary delay.

Highest Compensation Award

The highest compensation awarded during the Mini Lok Adalat amounted to Rs 1.80 crore in Motor Accident Claim Petition No. 1742 of 2024.

The compensation was granted to the family of Vijay Kumar Adidravidar (36), who was employed in the nursing department at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

He lost his life in a road accident on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Ambevadi Naka in Kolad, Roha, Raigad district, after a speeding trailer allegedly rammed into his motorcycle from behind.

The deceased is survived by his wife, son, parents and brother.

The claim was pending before the court of R.V. Mohite, Member, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, and was amicably settled under the guidance of District Judge-08 D.B. Mane.

Settlement And Future Plans

Following the settlement, The Oriental Insurance Company Limited handed over a cheque of Rs 1.80 crore to the deceased's legal heirs in the presence of Principal District and Sessions Judge R.D. Sawant.

Advocate Arvind K. Tiwari represented the insurance company, while Advocate Sachin L. Mane appeared on behalf of the claimants.

Officials said the successful conduct of the district's first Mini Lok Adalat highlights the effectiveness of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in expediting compensation to road accident victims.

By resolving a large number of pending claims through negotiated settlements, the initiative has not only reduced the burden on courts but also ensured timely financial assistance to affected families.

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The Thane District Legal Services Authority expressed hope that similar special Lok Adalats would be organised in the future to facilitate quicker disposal of motor accident compensation cases and provide speedy justice to victims and their dependants.

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