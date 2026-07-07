Thane Heavy Rain: Police Issue Strict Safety Warning As Masunda, Upvan Lakes Overflow

Police have intensified surveillance around Thane's overflowing lakes and urged visitors to stay away from the water | File Photo

Thane, July 7, 2026: Following two days of relentless heavy rainfall and strong winds, water levels across Thane's lakes have risen dramatically. The historic Masunda Lake (Talaopali) has reached maximum capacity and begun overflowing, sending excess water into nearby markets and streets around Jambhli Naka. Upvan Lake is similarly filled to its peak, drawing large crowds of tourists and residents eager to witness the scenic view.

Police Issue Safety Advisory

However, this influx has raised serious safety concerns. Despite the inherent dangers of rapidly rising water levels during the monsoon, several visitors and children have been spotted ignoring regulations, diving into the water and engaging in rowdy behaviour. Videos of these risky activities have also surfaced on social media.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Vartak Nagar Police have initiated strict measures. Senior Police Inspector Praveen Mane confirmed that personnel have already intercepted and reprimanded individuals violating safety rules.

Inspector Mane issued an urgent advisory strictly prohibiting citizens from swimming or entering the water. Furthermore, parents have been strongly cautioned to keep young children away from the lake's safety walls and iron railings.

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Authorities Heighten Vigilance

Recalling tragic incidents from previous monsoons in which youngsters drowned in Upvan Lake, authorities have heightened surveillance. The Vartak Nagar Police have warned that anyone found trespassing or entering the water body will face strict legal action. Residents are urged to cooperate with law enforcement and prioritise personal safety.

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