Thane Healthcare Update: New 900-Bed State-Of-The-Art District Civil Hospital Expected To Open By December 2026

Officials inspected the nearly completed 900-bed Vitthal Sayanna District General Hospital in Thane ahead of its expected December 2026 opening | File Photo

Thane, August 15, 2026: In a major boost to public health infrastructure, the newly rebuilt Vitthal Sayanna District General Hospital in Thane is expected to be fully operational and dedicated to the public by the end of December.

MP Naresh Mhaske and Mayor Sharmila Pimpale, accompanied by senior administrative and civic officials, conducted an on-site inspection on Friday to assess the final stages of construction following directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Regional Healthcare Hub Planned

The upcoming 10-storey super-specialty facility has been redeveloped to serve as a primary regional healthcare hub for Thane and neighbouring districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar and Vasai.

Equipped with 900 beds, advanced diagnostic systems, state-of-the-art operation theatres, intensive care units (ICUs), and dedicated oncology treatment wings, the hospital aims to provide comprehensive medical care under one roof.

A key feature of the facility is a rooftop air ambulance helipad, designed to streamline emergency patient transfers and significantly reduce transit time during critical medical evacuations.

Nursing College Also Underway

Beyond immediate clinical infrastructure, work is progressing rapidly on an adjacent nursing college that will train qualified nurses and healthcare workers to bolster local manpower.

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MP Naresh Mhaske emphasised that the expanded facility, complemented by Kalwa Medical College Hospital’s current capacity, will significantly alleviate the load on regional public hospitals and ensure that economically vulnerable sections have access to high-quality healthcare without needing to travel to Mumbai. Authorities confirmed that final finishing works are being expedited to ensure a seamless December launch.

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