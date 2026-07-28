Thane Civil Hospital Performs 17,330 Surgeries In 3 Years, Strengthens Affordable Healthcare Services

Thane Civil Hospital has completed 17,330 surgeries in three years while delivering advanced treatment from its temporary Wagle Estate facility | AI Generated Image

Thane, July 28, 2026: Thane District General (Civil) Hospital is rapidly reinforcing its reputation as a trusted healthcare centre for underprivileged and needy patients. Despite operating out of a temporary facility at Wagle Estate while construction on the new super-specialty hospital building is underway, the institute has maintained high standards of care and delivered remarkable performance.

Between June 6, 2023, and June 30, 2026, the hospital successfully conducted 17,330 surgeries. This figure comprises 10,821 major operations and 6,509 minor procedures.

"Even though the hospital is currently functioning from a temporary location, our goal remains providing quality and uninterrupted patient care. The entire medical team works tirelessly to ensure every patient receives the best possible treatment." — Dr Kailas Pawar, District Surgeon, Thane

Under the leadership of District Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar and Additional District Surgeon Dr Dheeraj Mahangade, complex surgical operations that would typically cost lakhs of rupees in private facilities are being performed successfully for the common public free of cost or at minimal cost.

Landmark Surgical Achievements

Complex Spine Surgery: Specialist doctors performed a highly critical three-hour spine surgery on a 41-year-old female patient.

COMMANDO Procedure: A 70-year-old senior citizen suffering from tobacco-induced tongue cancer successfully underwent a complex COMMANDO (Combined Mandibulectomy and Neck Dissection Operation), giving the patient a renewed lease on life.

Paediatric Plastic Surgery: Reconstructive plastic surgery was successfully performed on a six-year-old girl born with fused fingers (syndactyly), offering fresh hope for her future.

Comprehensive Medical Care

The hospital regularly conducts a wide range of procedures, including laparotomy, hernia repairs, C-sections, orthopaedic operations, ophthalmology, dental and ENT surgeries, alongside advanced laser and laparoscopic procedures.

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Even while operating from a temporary setup, the hospital has won the deep trust of the public through the high quality of care, doctors' expertise, and empathetic patient management.

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