Thane Building Collapse Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies As Gallery Slab Crashes In Mumbra, 5 Rescued From Debris | X / IANS

Thane: A 13-year-old girl died, and five others were rescued after the gallery slab of a nearly four-decade-old residential building collapsed in Mumbra township in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday evening, civic officials said.

The incident occurred at four-storey Faiyaz Apartment in the Amrit Nagar area.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the second-floor gallery slab of the building collapsed onto the first-floor gallery, trapping six residents under the debris.

All six occupants were rescued from the debris by personnel of various agencies. Five escaped without serious injuries, while 13-year-old Asma Kader Sheikh, a resident of room no. 102, sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared her dead.

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"As a precautionary measure, the building has been completely evacuated, and residents are being shifted to safer accommodation," said Yasin M. Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation.

Officials said the affected building was classified under the C2B category. It comprises 30 flats, of which around 15 to 20 are currently occupied.

As a safety measure, the building has been fully vacated, and the Thane civic body has initiated the temporary relocation of approximately 70 to 80 residents to municipal schools.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)