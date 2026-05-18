Thane Healthcare Update: Kalwa’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital Installs Advanced Maglumi Diagnostic Systems To Boost Testing Services

Officials inaugurate advanced Maglumi diagnostic analysers at Kalwa’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital to improve pathology services | File Photo

Thane, May 18: In a significant move to modernise public healthcare, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa has inducted two state-of-the-art diagnostic machines — the Maglumi 800 and Maglumi 2000 CLIA Analysers. The equipment was donated under a CSR initiative by the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation and the Gopalrao Patil Shikshan Prasarak Mandal.

The inauguration was presided over by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) House Leader Hanumant Jagdale, alongside several prominent local representatives. These fully automated systems are set to revolutionise the hospital's pathology department by drastically reducing turnaround times for critical blood tests.

Key technical features

• High throughput: The machines can conduct approximately 200 tests per hour.

• Multi-patient processing: Capable of analysing samples from 40 patients simultaneously.

• Advanced diagnostics: Enhanced precision in screening for cancer markers, thyroid disorders and tumours.

During the event, Hanumant Jagdale emphasised the commitment of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to providing premium healthcare to the underprivileged.

He further assured that talks with the Municipal Commissioner are underway to ensure adequate skilled manpower is deployed to keep these machines operational 24x7.

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Healthcare infrastructure strengthened

This upgrade marks a vital milestone for Thane’s healthcare infrastructure, offering high-end diagnostic services to economically weaker sections at no significant cost.

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