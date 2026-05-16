Mumbai Healthcare Update: Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital To Get 6 Advanced Machines For Diabetic Eye Care

Piyush Goyal reviews healthcare facilities at Shatabdi Hospital as plans are announced to strengthen diabetic eye treatment services | File Photo

Mumbai, May 17: In a major initiative for diabetes patients in the western suburbs, Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali will soon receive six new advanced machines to strengthen treatment facilities for diabetic eye care, North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal announced.

Hospital facilities reviewed by MP

He said that every possible effort will be made to ensure that no patient faces any difficulty in receiving treatment for diabetes-related eye ailments, and any additional equipment required in the future would also be arranged on priority.

Goyal inspected the hospital and reviewed the medical services, facilities, and arrangements being provided to patients.

During the visit, he interacted with doctors, hospital staff, and administrative officials. Piyush Goyal appreciated the doctors and hospital staff for working with commitment and compassion towards patients.

भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर महानगरपालिका सर्वसाधारण अस्पताल (शताब्दी अस्पताल) का दौरा कर कैंसर एवं डायलिसिस मरीजों के लिए आधुनिक उपकरणों एवं उन्नत चिकित्सा सुविधाओं को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए चल रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की।



उत्तर मुंबई में जनता को बेहतर, सुलभ और गुणवत्तापूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/RIDhUTIV0f — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 16, 2026

Focus on diabetic eye care

He stated that although certain infrastructural limitations create challenges, efforts would be made to bridge these gaps at the earliest and further strengthen the hospital’s healthcare facilities.

Highlighting the increasing number of diabetes patients, Goyal said that special emphasis would be placed on strengthening treatment facilities related to diabetic eye care so that patients from the western suburbs and nearby areas receive timely and quality treatment.

He further said that under various Central and State Government health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Maharashtra Government health initiatives, eligible beneficiaries would be provided free treatment facilities related to diabetic eye care.

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Government aims for accessible healthcare

Piyush Goyal said that the government’s objective is to ensure that citizens receive technologically advanced, modern, affordable, and accessible healthcare services.

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