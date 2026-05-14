Maharashtra: 'Dialysis Services At Khupire Rural Hospital To Begin Before August 15,' Says Minister Prakash Abitkar

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar reviews plans to strengthen rural healthcare services and dialysis facilities in Kolhapur district hospitals | File Photo

Mumbai, May 13: Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed officials to ensure that dialysis services at Khupire Rural Hospital in Kolhapur district begin before August 15. He also instructed authorities to immediately submit the proposal for a new building for Gaganbawda Rural Hospital.

The directives were issued during a review meeting of health institutions under the Public Health Department in Karveer Assembly constituency, held at the Health Services Commissionerate in Mumbai.

Minister reviews infrastructure and manpower

During the meeting, Minister Abitkar reviewed the present condition of Khupire Rural Hospital, including infrastructure, manpower, and availability of medical equipment. He instructed officials to urgently fill vacant posts of gynaecologists and dental specialists to ensure timely healthcare services for rural patients at the local level.

The meeting also discussed infrastructure requirements, vacant posts, and strengthening healthcare services at Gaganbawda Rural Hospital. The minister directed officials to expedite the proposal for the hospital building and to take immediate steps to fill vacant posts of doctors and specialist medical officers.

Focus on dialysis facilities and healthcare expansion

Karveer MLA Chandradeep Narke submitted a memorandum seeking a fully equipped building and necessary medical equipment for a new dialysis unit at Khupire, along with infrastructure facilities for Gaganbawda Rural Hospital.

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Minister Abitkar also instructed officials to expand the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in government hospitals so that patients can access free treatment facilities closer to their villages.

Health Secretary E. Ravindran, Health Services Commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade, Health Director Dr Vijay Kandewad, Kolhapur district health officials, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

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