Thane Health Milestone: Over 47,500 Surgeries Performed In Government Hospitals In 1 Year

Thane district government hospitals record a surge in successful surgeries, strengthening public healthcare across urban and rural areas | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 20: In a significant boost to the public healthcare sector, the Thane District Health Department has set a new benchmark by successfully performing 47,505 surgeries between January 2025 and January 2026. This achievement underscores the growing efficiency and expanding reach of government medical facilities in both urban and rural areas of the district.

Breaking down the numbers

The total figure includes a strategic mix of critical and routine procedures, reflecting the department's ability to handle a high volume of patients without compromising on quality.

Major Surgeries: 14,419

Minor Surgeries: 33,086

Civil Hospital, Thane, emerged as a leader in handling complex cases, recording the highest number of major surgeries at 4,341. Other key contributors included:

Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar-3: 2,705 major surgeries.

Sub-District Hospital, Bhiwandi: 2,643 major surgeries.

In the category of minor surgeries, the Bhiwandi Sub-District Hospital led the charts with 12,610 operations, followed by Ulhasnagar-3 (6,072) and Thane Civil Hospital (3,226).

Excellence across rural and urban hubs

The report highlights that healthcare success was not limited to the city centre. Sub-district and rural hospitals in Shahapur, Badlapur, Ambernath, Murbad, Goveli, and Tokawade successfully conducted hundreds of surgeries.

A streamlined referral system has also been established. This ensures that while primary treatments are provided locally, critical patients are swiftly moved to high-level centres through a well-coordinated network, significantly reducing mortality risks.

Life-saving interventions

The health department’s performance is best illustrated through several high-stakes success stories:

Shahapur: Doctors performed a high-risk appendectomy on a young man suffering from acute pain, effectively giving him a new lease on life.

Thane Civil Hospital: A young boy who suffered a severe fall from a tree, resulting in a compound fracture with the bone protruding, underwent emergency surgery that saved his hand from permanent damage.

Oncology success: Surgeons successfully removed a cancerous tumour from the breast of a 78-year-old woman, proving that age is no bar for advanced public healthcare.

A stronger public trust

The District Health Department stated that these figures are a testament to the philosophy that "Health is Wealth." By balancing medical facilities between rural and urban sectors, the government has managed to build a robust infrastructure capable of meeting the challenges of a growing population.

Also Watch:

Read Also Thane District Administration Launches 'Maika' App To Bring Mental Health Support To All Citizens

The increasing number of citizens opting for government hospitals over private ones indicates a rising public trust in the state's medical expertise and surgical capabilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/