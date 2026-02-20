 Thane Health Milestone: Over 47,500 Surgeries Performed In Government Hospitals In 1 Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Health Milestone: Over 47,500 Surgeries Performed In Government Hospitals In 1 Year

Thane Health Milestone: Over 47,500 Surgeries Performed In Government Hospitals In 1 Year

The Thane District Health Department achieved a major healthcare milestone by performing over 47,500 surgeries across government hospitals in Thane, with strong contributions from centres in Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar, reflecting rising public trust in state medical services.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Thane district government hospitals record a surge in successful surgeries, strengthening public healthcare across urban and rural areas | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 20: In a significant boost to the public healthcare sector, the Thane District Health Department has set a new benchmark by successfully performing 47,505 surgeries between January 2025 and January 2026. This achievement underscores the growing efficiency and expanding reach of government medical facilities in both urban and rural areas of the district.

Breaking down the numbers

The total figure includes a strategic mix of critical and routine procedures, reflecting the department's ability to handle a high volume of patients without compromising on quality.

Major Surgeries: 14,419
Minor Surgeries: 33,086

FPJ Shorts
Thane Health Milestone: Over 47,500 Surgeries Performed In Government Hospitals In 1 Year
Thane Health Milestone: Over 47,500 Surgeries Performed In Government Hospitals In 1 Year
Rajasthan News: CAG Flags 14 Tiger Deaths In Ranthambore And Sariska Reserves During 2016–23, Points To Security Lapses
Rajasthan News: CAG Flags 14 Tiger Deaths In Ranthambore And Sariska Reserves During 2016–23, Points To Security Lapses
Mumbai Queer Pride March: Vibrant Celebration Of Love At August Kranti Maidan | Check Pics
Mumbai Queer Pride March: Vibrant Celebration Of Love At August Kranti Maidan | Check Pics
Mumbai News: Quitting Tobacco Cuts Oral Cancer Risk By Upto 61 Per Cent, Finds Tata Memorial Centre Study
Mumbai News: Quitting Tobacco Cuts Oral Cancer Risk By Upto 61 Per Cent, Finds Tata Memorial Centre Study

Civil Hospital, Thane, emerged as a leader in handling complex cases, recording the highest number of major surgeries at 4,341. Other key contributors included:

Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar-3: 2,705 major surgeries.
Sub-District Hospital, Bhiwandi: 2,643 major surgeries.

In the category of minor surgeries, the Bhiwandi Sub-District Hospital led the charts with 12,610 operations, followed by Ulhasnagar-3 (6,072) and Thane Civil Hospital (3,226).

Excellence across rural and urban hubs

The report highlights that healthcare success was not limited to the city centre. Sub-district and rural hospitals in Shahapur, Badlapur, Ambernath, Murbad, Goveli, and Tokawade successfully conducted hundreds of surgeries.

A streamlined referral system has also been established. This ensures that while primary treatments are provided locally, critical patients are swiftly moved to high-level centres through a well-coordinated network, significantly reducing mortality risks.

Life-saving interventions

The health department’s performance is best illustrated through several high-stakes success stories:

Shahapur: Doctors performed a high-risk appendectomy on a young man suffering from acute pain, effectively giving him a new lease on life.

Thane Civil Hospital: A young boy who suffered a severe fall from a tree, resulting in a compound fracture with the bone protruding, underwent emergency surgery that saved his hand from permanent damage.

Oncology success: Surgeons successfully removed a cancerous tumour from the breast of a 78-year-old woman, proving that age is no bar for advanced public healthcare.

A stronger public trust

The District Health Department stated that these figures are a testament to the philosophy that "Health is Wealth." By balancing medical facilities between rural and urban sectors, the government has managed to build a robust infrastructure capable of meeting the challenges of a growing population.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane District Administration Launches 'Maika' App To Bring Mental Health Support To All Citizens
article-image

The increasing number of citizens opting for government hospitals over private ones indicates a rising public trust in the state's medical expertise and surgical capabilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on