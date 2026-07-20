Thane Gymkhana Shooting: 23-Year-Old Dies After Gunshot Injury In Badlapur; Police Probe Suspected Suicide | Representative Image

Thane: A 23-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after sustaining a gunshot wound at a gymkhana in Maharashtra's Thane district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said on Monday.

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The incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Patil Mountain View Gymkhana, a popular facility known for its cricket turf and sports ground in Badlapur.

According to police sources, the victim, Bhuvan Patil, was inside the gymkhana when a gunshot was fired. Moments later, he was spotted stumbling outside the premises in a severely injured and bleeding state, they said, adding that the man later died.

The CCTV footage of the premises showed the man as he emerged from the building after being struck by the bullet, an official from Kulgaon police station said.

The witnesses and the gymkhana's caretaker were also being questioned. In his preliminary statement to the police, the caretaker claimed that he was asleep inside when the incident occurred and did not witness the shooting, the official said.

A forensic team and senior police officials visited the crime scene to gather ballistic evidence and fingerprint samples.

The police were also analysing technical data to trace any unusual movement near the gymkhana around the time of the incident.

As of now, a case of accidental death has been registered, and the autopsy report is awaited, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, it seems to be a case of suicide. The police were examining the CCTV footage and would record the statements of the deceased's family members in due course, Kulgaon's assistant police inspector Shivaji Dhavale said.

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