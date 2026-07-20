Mumbai Police Arrests Andheri Hit-And-Run Accused From Rajasthan After 4-Day Hunt; Pillion Rider Still Absconding |

Mumbai: Four days after an eight-year-old girl was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Andheri West, the Amboli Police arrested the main accused from Rajasthan following a painstaking investigation involving nearly 100 CCTV cameras.

The accused, identified as Sabir Shaikh, is being brought back to Mumbai, while his pillion rider remains absconding, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. The accident caught on CCTV sparked calls for immediate arrest of the accused over reckless driving.

According to the police, Shaikh allegedly knocked down eight-year-old Reva Pawar on July 15 while she was walking to her tuition class before fleeing the spot on a scooter without a registration number plate. The missing number plate posed the biggest hurdle in the probe, forcing them to rely on CCTV footage, technical analysis and local intelligence to identify and trace the accused.

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Over 100 CCTV Cameras Scanned To Trace Accused

Police examined footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras across Andheri and adjoining areas to reconstruct the movements of Shaikh and his associate before and after the crash. According to the report, cops eventually tracked Shaikh to Rajasthan, where he was arrested. Police suspect the scooter was deliberately being ridden without a number plate to evade identification and traffic enforcement.

Officials said the scooter was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road when it hit Reva, throwing her onto the road. Instead of helping the injured child, both the rider and the pillion passenger allegedly fled the scene. Reva was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors informed the police, following which the Amboli Police registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to trace the accused.

Victim Child Discharged, Advised 2 Months Bed Rest

A relative of the victim confirmed Reva has since been discharged from the hospital but faces a lengthy recovery. Doctors have advised two months of complete bed rest and recommended that she avoid noisy surroundings. The family said her studies have been disrupted and she remains under medication and medical supervision.

Meanwhile, police said the pillion rider has also been identified and is suspected to be hiding in Dharavi. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him. Police said Shaikh will be interrogated to determine whether he has been involved in any previous offences. Further investigation is underway.

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