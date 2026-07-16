 Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Wrong-Side Motorcyclist Hits 9-Year-Old Girl In Andheri, Escapes; Police Launch Manhunt | Video
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Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Wrong-Side Motorcyclist Hits 9-Year-Old Girl In Andheri, Escapes; Police Launch Manhunt | Video

A nine-year-old girl, Reva Pawar, was injured after being hit by a motorcycle allegedly ridden on the wrong side of the road in Mumbai's Andheri on Wednesday. She was admitted to Cooper Hospital and is reported to be stable. Amboli Police have registered a case against the unidentified rider and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Wrong-Side Motorcyclist Hits 9-Year-Old Girl In Andheri, Escapes; Police Launch Manhunt | Video
Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Wrong-Side Motorcyclist Hits 9-Year-Old Girl In Andheri, Escapes; Police Launch Manhunt | Video | X

Mumbai: A nine-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a motorcycle allegedly being ridden on the wrong side of the road in Andheri on Wednesday. The Amboli Police have registered a case against the unidentified rider and launched a search to trace him.

According to the police, the victim, Reva Pawar (9), was struck by the motorcycle in the Amboli police station jurisdiction when the rider was allegedly travelling at high speed in the wrong direction.

The injured girl was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors have stated that her condition is stable and she is out of danger.

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Senior Police Inspector Rahul Patil of Amboli Police Station said that a case has been registered against the unidentified motorcycle rider. Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and apprehend the accused.

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