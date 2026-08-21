Thane Gutkha Crackdown: Lakhs-Worth Banned Tobacco Seized Near Mumbra Bypass, Driver Arrested In Illegal Transport Case | File photo

Thane: In a major crackdown on illegal contraband, a joint team from the Thane Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Narcotics Control Division (NDPS) intercepted a vehicle near the Mumbra Bypass traffic beat, seizing a large consignment of banned gutkha and tobacco products.

​Authorities intercepted an Ertiga car following a tip-off and arrested the driver on the spot. While officials confirmed the seized contraband is valued in the lakhs, specific details regarding the total valuation and the brand names remain undisclosed as legal proceedings are underway.

​Speaking on the operation, a investigating official stated:

​"The process of registering an FIR is currently underway. Detailed information regarding the total quantity, estimated market value, specific product brands, and potential accomplices will be released once legal formalities are concluded."

​Despite a strict state-wide ban on the manufacturing, storage, distribution, and sale of gutkha and scented tobacco across Maharashtra, illegal transit networks continue to operate. Authorities view this interception at Mumbra Bypass as a crucial step in dismantling local smuggling corridors. Further investigation is expected to reveal the source and intended destination of the seized contraband.