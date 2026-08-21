BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Accused Nihal Solanki After ₹22 Lakh Compensation Pact With Injured Cop

Nihal Solanki was granted bail after his family agreed to pay ₹22 lakh to the injured Marine Drive police officer | Representational Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to Vasai resident, 21-year-old Nihal Solanki, booked for ramming his BMW into barricades at Marine Drive, injuring two police personnel.

Solanki was granted bail after a consent term was signed between him and the complainant, assuring Rs 22 lakhs as compensation to the complainant.

Incident At Marine Drive

As per the prosecution case, on May 23 and May 24, Krishnakant Mishra, 56, an Assistant Sub-Inspector attached to Marine Drive Police Station, was on night duty deployed for nakabandi along with other police personnel.

It was claimed that at around 5.30 am, while the officer was standing near the nakabandi post, BMW car driven by Solanki came in at high speed and dashed against the laser barricade and also the officers.

In the accident, Mishra along with another constable were injured. Mishra, however, sustained multiple fractures, for which Solanki has been booked for attempt to murder charges.

Defence Arguments

Solanki’s lawyers, Vaibhav Bagade and Aman Kothari, however, argued that the investigation is complete and the charge-sheet has already been filed. Therefore, further custodial interrogation of Solanki is not necessary.

The prosecution and advocate for the complainant had contended that the complainant, a police officer who was discharging his official duty, sustained multiple grievous injuries and remained hospitalised for a considerable period. It is submitted that the informant continues to suffer from the consequences of the injuries and has been advised knee-replacement surgery.

Compensation Arrangement

The court noted that the car involved in the accident was not insured, because of which there could be difficulty in getting compensation for the complainant. Hence, during the hearing, Bagade suggested an appropriate arrangement towards payment of compensation to the injured.

The case was referred to the mediation centre. During the mediation, a consent term was prepared wherein Solanki family would pay a sum of Rs 22 lakhs to Mishra as compensation.

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Considering this, the court granted Solanki bail, observing that, “the applicant (Solanki) is a young person, is pursuing his education and is also engaged in business. His continued detention for an indefinite period, when his custodial interrogation is no longer necessary, would serve no useful purpose.”

The court has now asked Solanki to comply with the consent terms in accordance with the law and attend the trial regularly.

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