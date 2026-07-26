BMW Crash Case: Vasai Man Moves 3rd Bail Plea, Claims Marine Drive Incident Was Accidental | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old Vasai resident who was booked for attempt to murder for ramming his BMW into barricades and injuring two police constables in May, has moved a third bail application. The plea will be heard next week. Nihar Solanki moved the plea on the grounds that he was falsely implicated in the case and the incident in question was purely accidental.

It was argued that the chargesheet in the case has already been filed and there is no need for his further incarceration.

Also Watch:

The defence has pleaded that Solanki's mobile phone slipped during driving and became lodged beneath the brake pedal. Solanki tried to retrieve the phone, when the incident took place. The defence said “the occurrence was entirely unintentional and unforeseen”. The prosecution on Friday submitted its reply objecting to the bail plea. The prosecution has claimed that the accused intentionally tried to run over the officers and was fully aware of the consequences.

The prosecution claimed that, on the intervening night of May 23 and May 24, the injured officers were on night patrol duty. At about 1.30 am the police officers had put laser barricades at the northbound road near NS Road Junction, Marine Drive for checking vehicles.

Read Also Cockroaches Get Rid Of Pradhan | VIDEO

It is alleged that at around 5.30 am, while the officer was standing near the nakabandi post, a car came from the southern side at high speed. Despite police signals for the vehicle to slow down and stop, the driver did not do so and dashed against the laser barricade and the officers.