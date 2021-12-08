Thane: Gujarat boy dies after being hit by dumper, negligence and rash driving case registered

A 21-year-old boy from Gujarat who came to attend a Haldi ceremony in Diva of Thane district was rammed by a speeding Dumper driver. The Mumbra police have registered a negligence and rash driving case against the dumper driver and are in search of him, as he fled away from the spot.

The police said the incident took place on December 07, at around 12:30 pm near Ishwar Kripa building, Ganesh Nagar road, opposite fitness gym, Diva East, Thane.

The complainant, a 40-year-old woman mother of the deceased Mayur Dattani (21), is from Shahapurkar Bhavan, Gujarat.

In her statement to police, she said her son Mayur was a pillion rider along with Rohit and a friend. "They went to take breakfast and returned to the spot. It was Rohit's motorcycle and Mayur was the second pillion. After they parked the vehicle, Mayur got down to take a step and incidentally the dumper MH 04 DK 1125 rammed him," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The video that has come forward shows Mayur carrying a plastic bag with breakfast in it. "As soon as he got down. The dumper first hit him from the front and he then was rammed under the tyres. The driver sped up the vehicle to run away from the spot," added the police officer.

A case has been registered at Mumbra police station under sections 304 (A), 279 and 338 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

D. Choure, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station confirmed about a case being registered and further investigation is going on.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:15 PM IST