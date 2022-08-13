Thane growing at rapid pace, says Collector Rajesh Narvekar

Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar | Photo: PTI

Thane is witnessing rapid development as the region has transformed into an IT hub which is acting as a magnet for the working age population, said Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar in the presence of Thane joint commissioner of police (JCP) Dattatray Karale and charity commissioner Rajesh Ingole.

The trio was present during the ‘Utsav 75 Thane’ function organised by the Thane civic body on Friday to celebrate the upcoming Independence day. These officials aired their views while speaking at a segment titled ‘administration’, which was moderated by senior journalist Milind Ballal.

Asserting that Thane is developing at a faster pace as compared to other districts, Narvekar said, “Earlier, Mumbai and Thane were considered separate cities, but now Thane and Mumbai are no different. Townships and several housing projects have come up in Thane. Also, there is a large migration to the city due to the IT sector.”

The city’s development is also having a cascading effect on Thane interiors, he said, adding that farmers are trying innovative farming techniques in hamlets like Shahapur and Murbad.

Charity commissioner Ingole underscored the importance of NGOs, given their social works in tribal hamlets, which are still far away from the government’s reach.

Whereas, JCP Karale shed light on the police force’s plight, which toils for 10-12 hours a day but still has a dented public image. Just like others, even police personnel are humans, he said, adding that the only difference is uniforms.