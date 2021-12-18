Thane: Girl boards wrong bus, goes to Jalgaon instead of Vasai; reunited with kin

A 15-year-old girl boarded a wrong bus in Thane district and went to Jalgaon instead of going to her home in Palghar, but was reunited with her family four days later due to efforts by the police and the members of a few voluntary organisations.

Around five days ago, the girl Rupani Phasale, a resident of Majivali village in Vasai tehsil, had gone with her parents and relatives to Bhiwandi in Thane to work at a brick kiln.

While returning home, she boarded the wrong bus and went to Parola in Jalgaon. In Parola, the locals spotted the girl and inquired where she was from as she appeared to be nervous. Local police were informed about and she told them how she caught the wrong bus and landed there. The police immediately contacted the Mandavi police station and informed them about her, who in turn got in touch with the girl's parents.

