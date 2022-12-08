Thane: Ghodbunders villagers breathe cement after excessive construction of mix concrete plants in area

RMC Plant |

Thane: Life has become miserable for hundreds of families living in Ghodbunder village and surrounding areas of Kashimira due to the degrading air quality allegedly caused by the ready-mix-cement (RMC) plants erected in the locality by various construction firms.

Home to the famous Ghodbunder Fort, the village which boasts of a historical and cultural influence with the brave Maratha warriors, is rapidly transforming into concrete jungle.Several developers have started construction of high-rise residential towers and commercial structures by cementing the beauty of the villages and its pristine surroundings.

The massive construction activities by private developers and ongoing infrastructure projects by government agencies has attracted the attention of more than half-a-dozen companies who have set up their RMC plants in the region to ensure a steady supply of ready mix.

“Apart from chances of accidents due to the continuous movement of dumpers throughout the day, the layers of cement dust are not only causing a health hazard in the form of breathing problems, allergies- especially in senior citizens, pregnant women and children but such units are dangerous for the environment too.” said local resident Jaywant Vaity while adding that several complaints to concerned authorities have gone to deaf ears.

“As per a resolution passed by the general body, RMC plants can come up only in industrial areas or away from residential areas with a 500-meter buffer zone. Moreover, such plants are mandated to install pollution-remediation measures. Leaving aside one or two plants none of them are following the rules posing a serious health threat to locals,” said former deputy mayor and local BJP corporator-Chandrakant Vaity.

“These RMC plants have the approvals from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). As far as permission from the MBMC is concerned we are reviewing the status and validity of documents. This apart from ensuring if the plants are following safety norms or not. Action will be taken against violators” said deputy municipal commissioner- Maruti Gaikwad.

Meanwhile the villagers have rolled up their sleeves to launch an agitation demanding immediate closure of RMC plants.

