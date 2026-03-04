Thane Gears Up For ‘Shivotsav’: A Three-Day Extravaganza Celebrating The Life And Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji And Sambhaji Maharaj

The Rajyabhishek Samaroh Sanstha has announced the commencement of ‘Shivotsav’, a three-day cultural and intellectual festival dedicated to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. |

Thane: The Rajyabhishek Samaroh Sanstha has announced the commencement of ‘Shivotsav’, a three-day cultural and intellectual festival dedicated to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Event Details and Core Attractions

​The event at Shriram Vyayamshala, Thane, which is open to the general public free of charge, seeks to blend historical discourse with cultural performance to inspire the younger generation. Alongside a series of high-profile lectures, the festival will feature a ‘Charitra Darshan’ exhibition, meticulously documenting the lives and achievements of the iconic Maratha rulers.

​The festival's core is a series of memorial lectures delivered by noted historians and scholars. On Friday, 6 March, the lecture series will begin witb

Chandrashekhar Abhyankar's talk on the persona and presence of Shivaji Maharaj (Shivrayanche Athvave Roop) at 7:00pm.

This talk will be dedicated to the Opening memory of the late Ninad Bedekar.

Continuing the Scholarly Discourse

On 7.00pm on Saturday, 7 March, in a lecture dedicated to the memory of historian Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, Sameer Limaye will discuss the military prowess and valour of the Maharaj (Shivrayancha Athvava Pratap). At 5.00pm on Sunday, 8 March, a talk in memory of the late Gajanan Bhaskar Mehendale, Shivani Nemavarkar will provide insights into the administrative vision and foresight of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Shivrayancha Athvava Sakshep). The festival will culminate on Sunday evening, with a prize distribution ceremony for the student competitors at Shriram Vyayamshala, Thane.

​Under the banner “Whether by Date or Tithi, Every Day is Shiv Jayanti for Us,” the Sanstha has been active in local schools and colleges. Recent elocution and Povada (traditional ballad) competitions saw enthusiastic participation from students across Thane.

Educational Outreach and Free Resources

​The organisers stated that their volunteers have been visiting educational institutions to discuss the contemporary relevance of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s values. To further this educational mission, the organisation is distributing a biographical booklet, ‘Charitramala Pushpa’, to all attendees at no cost.

​The Rajyabhishek Samaroh Sanstha urged residents to attend in large numbers: "This is an opportunity for the community to come together and draw inspiration from our rich history," a spokesperson said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/