Horror On Palm Beach Road: Speeding Vehicle Severs Man's Head, Injures Teenage Girl In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Navi Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old girl was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The impact was so severe that the victim was decapitated, and the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene without offering help.

Victim Identified and the Fatal Late-Night Journey

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Vijay Jamdade (23), while the injured minor girl is Harman Kaur (17), both residents of Koparkhairane. According to police, the duo had gone out on Monday evening and were returning home around 3 am on Jamdade's RR motorcycle via Palm Beach Road towards Koparkhairane when the accident occurred.

As they were travelling from the Sarsole signal towards Moraj Circle, an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed into their motorcycle from behind at a turn in Sanpada. The collision was so brutal that Jamdade’s head was severed from his body and fell onto the road, resulting in his instantaneous death. Kaur sustained grievous injuries to both legs and her head. She is currently undergoing treatment at D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul, and her condition is stated to be critical.

Driver Flees Scene, Investigation Launched

After the accident, the unidentified driver abandoned the injured victims and escaped under the cover of darkness. The Sanpada Police Station has registered a case against the unknown driver under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a), 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police are examining CCTV footage from Palm Beach Road to trace the absconding driver. Further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Suraj Raut and his team.

