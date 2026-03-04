Security Breach In Navi Mumbai: Inebriated Housekeeping Staff Flees In ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ Vehicle, Sparks Chaos During Holi

A housekeeping staff member attached to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office allegedly drove away with a ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ vehicle in an inebriated state and created a ruckus in Kharghar late Monday night, police said. |

Navi Mumbai: A housekeeping staff member attached to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office allegedly drove away with a ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ vehicle in an inebriated state and created a ruckus in Kharghar late Monday night, police said. The accused was detained after locals alerted authorities, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of law.

The Drunken Joyride During Holi Celebrations

The incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm in the Belpada area of Kharghar during Holi celebrations. According to police sources, the accused, who works as a cleaner and support staffer at the ACP office, allegedly consumed excessive alcohol before taking the official vehicle out onto the streets without authorisation.

After reaching Belpada, he reportedly got into an argument with an autorickshaw driver. The altercation escalated when he allegedly stepped out of the vehicle and assaulted a few bystanders. Witnesses said he attempted to intimidate residents by flaunting the police vehicle. Suspecting that he was drunk, locals immediately informed the police control room.

Official Response and Clarification on the Accused's Role

A senior officer from Navi Mumbai Police confirmed that the accused is not a police constable but a contractual housekeeping employee attached to the ACP office. “The vehicle was taken without permission. A case has been registered, and departmental inquiry is also being initiated to ascertain how the keys were accessed,” the officer said.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections pertaining to theft/unauthorised use of a government vehicle, rash and negligent driving, assault, criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, along with relevant sections related to public misconduct and drunken driving.

The accused has been taken into custody, and senior officials are investigating the apparent security lapse that allowed a non-police staff member to access and operate an official vehicle meant for women’s safety patrol. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is being examined as part of the investigation.

