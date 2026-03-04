Mumbai Crime: NRI Businessman Alleges ₹90 Lakh Fraud By Education Consultants In Elaborate Immigration And Investment Scam

Kedar Govind Soman (50), an NRI based in the United States, has lodged a police complaint alleging that he was cheated of ₹90.12 lakh by Mumbai-based education consultants who allegedly lured him with promises of high returns and were also involved in defrauding students aspiring to study abroad. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Kedar Govind Soman (50), an NRI based in the United States, has lodged a police complaint alleging that he was cheated of ₹90.12 lakh by Mumbai-based education consultants who allegedly lured him with promises of high returns and were also involved in defrauding students aspiring to study abroad. In this case an FIR has registered against Muthupandi Raju Nadar and Priyanka Nadar Andheri Police Station.

According to FIR, Soman, originally from Borivali (West), Mumbai, migrated to the United States in 1999 for education and business purposes. He acquired U.S. citizenship in 2016 and currently resides in Charlottesville, Virginia, with his family. He holds OCI status (OCI No. A2428001) and frequently travels to India for business.

The Victim’s Profile and Business Background

Soman works in the education sector in the U.S., mentoring students and guiding start-ups. He was earlier the founder director of E Bike Go Pvt. Ltd., based in Andheri (East), Mumbai, and is presently a partner in the company. In 2024, Soman alleged that he was introduced by his associate Deepak Upadhyay to Muthupandi Raju Nadar and Sharanya Muralidhar, who operated a firm named Maclareen Consulting, engaged in facilitating overseas education admissions.

After discussions over phone from the U.S., Soman financed ₹30 lakh to the firm in phases on the assurance of 100% annual returns. As security, Nadar allegedly mortgaged his property at Sudarshan Sky Garden, Anand Nagar, Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

Later, the accused proposed forming another company, Ulkanein Education Pvt. Ltd., to expand operations. However, Soman claimed that he subsequently learned that Nadar had been arrested in a separate cheating case and was lodged in jail. After being approached by Nadar’s mother seeking help, Soman stated that he extended legal assistance for his release.

How the Accused Allegedly Gained the NRI’s Trust

In November 2024, when Soman visited India, Nadar and Muralidhar allegedly met him at Mumbai airport and convinced him to restart the overseas education consultancy business. They claimed their previous firm had pending revenue of ₹2.45 crore and promised substantial returns through the new entity.

Trusting their assurances, Soman invested an additional ₹32.76 lakh to establish Ulkanein Education Pvt. Ltd., with its office at Andheri (East), Mumbai. In the new company, Soman and Priyanka Muthupandi Raju Nadar (wife of Nadar) were listed as directors.

However, Soman alleged that no legitimate business was conducted. Instead, he suspects that the accused cheated financially weak students by tampering with admission documents issued by foreign universities.

Evidence of Student Exploitation

A student, Divya Kanakaraj, reportedly contacted Soman alleging that the accused manipulated her “Letter of Unconditional Acceptance” for admission to Rennes School of Business in France, inflating the fee amount and thereby cheating her of ₹8 lakh.

The Total Financial Impact and Legal Action

Soman alleged that between March 2024 and the present, Muthupandi Raju Nadar, his wife Priyanka, and associate Sharanya Muralidhar conspired to cheat him by inducing investments totaling ₹90,12,347 with promises of high returns, none of which were paid back.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at Andheri Police Station against the accused for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, and forgery. Further investigation is underway.

