The 10-day sporting carnival will bring together emerging talent across 31 disciplines at venues throughout Thane district | File Photo

Thane, November 17, 2026: More than 75,000 athletes are expected to participate in a 10-day sporting extravaganza across Thane district as the second edition of the Khasdar Krida Sangram (MP Sports Carnival) gets underway from November 20.

Featuring 31 sporting disciplines and competitions at over 32 venues, the event will span the Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituencies, giving it the scale of a mini-Olympics for the district.

Organised through the Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde Foundation under the initiative of Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, the event will run until November 29, 2026.

The initiative is being organised under the broader vision of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with guidance from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

📍'' खासदार क्रीडा संग्राम सिझन - २ '' - पत्रकार परिषद, ठाणे ! दिनांक - मंगळवार १७ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ https://t.co/7Smqynyrac — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) November 17, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the carnival at the Sant Savalaram Maharaj Sports Complex in Dombivli on November 20.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to attend the concluding ceremony. International-level sportspersons will also be invited to interact with participants and motivate young athletes.

ठाणे जिल्ह्यात रंगणार मिनी ऑलिम्पिक; ७५ हजारांहून अधिक खेळाडूंचा सहभाग! 🏆 खेळ ही केवळ स्पर्धा नसून शिस्त, आत्मविश्वास, संघभावना आणि नेतृत्वगुण विकसित करणारी एक महत्त्वाची प्रक्रिया आहे. तरुणाईला मोबाईलच्या विश्वातून प्रत्यक्ष मैदानावर आणत त्यांच्या क्रीडागुणांना योग्य व्यासपीठ मिळवून देण्याच्या उद्देशाने यंदा अधिक व्यापक स्वरूपात 'खासदार क्रीडासंग्राम सीझन २'चे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. या भव्य क्रीडामहोत्सवाच्या आयोजनासंदर्भात आज ठाणे येथे पत्रकार परिषद घेऊन सविस्तर माहिती दिली. आदरणीय पंतप्रधान श्री. नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या संकल्पनेतून देशभरात राबविण्यात येणाऱ्या 'सांसद खेल महोत्सव'च्या प्रेरणेतून आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री मा.ना.श्री. एकनाथजी शिंदे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली डॉ. श्रीकांत शिंदे फाउंडेशनच्या माध्यमातून हा उपक्रम राबविण्यात येत आहे. यंदा या क्रीडासंग्रामची व्याप्ती वाढवून कल्याण, ठाणे आणि भिवंडी या तीन लोकसभा मतदारसंघांमध्ये २० ते २९ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ या कालावधीत तब्बल ३१ क्रीडाप्रकारांच्या स्पर्धा आयोजित करण्यात येणार आहेत. ३२ हून अधिक क्रीडास्थळांवर रंगणाऱ्या या स्पर्धांमध्ये ७५ हजारांहून अधिक खेळाडू सहभागी होणार आहेत. त्यामुळे ठाणे जिल्ह्यात खऱ्या अर्थाने क्रीडामहोत्सवाचे आणि मिनी ऑलिम्पिकचे वातावरण अनुभवायला मिळणार आहे. विशेष म्हणजे, कबड्डी, खो-खो, मल्लखांब, कुस्ती, आट्यापाट्या यांसारख्या पारंपरिक भारतीय खेळांसोबतच बॅडमिंटन, फुटबॉल, बास्केटबॉल, तिरंदाजी, रायफल शूटिंग, जलतरण, जिम्नॅस्टिक्स, पिकल बॉल अशा आधुनिक खेळांचाही समावेश करण्यात आला आहे. आजच्या Gen Z आणि युवा पिढीच्या आवडी-निवडी लक्षात घेऊन पारंपरिक आणि आधुनिक क्रीडाप्रकारांचा सुंदर संगम साधण्याचा प्रयत्न केला आहे. या उपक्रमाचा शुभारंभ २० नोव्हेंबर रोजी डोंबिवलीतील संत सावळाराम महाराज क्रीडा संकुल येथे उपमुख्यमंत्री मा.श्री.एकनाथजी शिंदे साहेबांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत होणार असून, केंद्रीय क्रीडा मंत्री मनसुख मांडवीय यांच्या उपस्थितीत या महोत्सवाची सांगता होणार आहे. आमचा प्रयत्न केवळ स्पर्धांचे आयोजन करण्यापुरता मर्यादित नाही, तर या स्पर्धांच्या माध्यमातून ठाणे जिल्ह्यातील स्थानिक गुणवंत खेळाडू शोधणे, त्यांना भविष्यात अधिक चांगल्या संधी उपलब्ध करून देणे आणि राज्य, राष्ट्रीय तसेच आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर देशाचे प्रतिनिधित्व करणारे खेळाडू घडविणे हा आहे. प्रत्येक खेळाडूला संधी, प्रत्येक खेळाला व्यासपीठ आणि प्रत्येक प्रतिभेला प्रोत्साहन, हेच खासदार क्रीडासंग्रामचे उद्दिष्ट आहे. ठाणे जिल्ह्यातील जास्तीत जास्त खेळाडूंनी या क्रीडामहोत्सवात सहभागी व्हावे आणि आपल्या क्रीडागुणांचे प्रदर्शन करावे, असे आवाहन यावेळी केले. तर पत्रकार परिषदेनंतर विविध खेळांच्या संघटनेच्या अध्यक्ष, पदाधिकारी यांच्यासमवेत स्पर्धेच्या आयोजनाबाबत बैठक घेऊन विविध सूचना ही दिल्या. यावेळी खासदार नरेश म्हस्के, आमदार हेमंत पाटील, राजेश मोरे, डॉ. बालाजी किणीकर, रवींद्र फाटक, उपनेते राहुल शेवाळे, प्रवक्त्या शितल म्हात्रे, युवासेना कार्याध्यक्ष पूर्वेश सरनाईक, ठाणे महापालिका महापौर शर्मिला पिंपळोलकर, कल्याण डोंबिवली महापालिका महापौर हर्षाली चौधरी, उल्हानसनगर महापालिका महापौर अश्विनी निकम, जिल्हाप्रमुख गोपाळ लांडगे, नगरसेवक रमाकांत मढवी, युवासेना जिल्हाध्यक्ष जितेन पाटील यांच्यासह बॅडमिंटन असोसिएशनचे श्रीकांत वाड यांच्यासह विविध खेळांच्या संघटनांचे अध्यक्ष पदाधिकारी देखील उपस्थित होते. #Shivsena #DrShrikantEknathShinde #thane #maharashtra #mumbai #khasdarkridasangram — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) November 17, 2026

Announcing the event at a press conference held at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery in Thane, Dr Shrikant Shinde said the second edition had been expanded significantly following the encouraging response to its inaugural edition, which was limited to the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

This year, athletes from the Thane and Bhiwandi constituencies will also be part of the event. MPs Naresh Mhaske and Suresh Mhatre, along with elected representatives, local office-bearers and various sports associations, are supporting the initiative.

Traditional Sports Meet Modern Disciplines

The carnival will feature 31 disciplines, bringing together traditional Indian sports and modern competitive events. The list includes kabaddi, kho-kho, wrestling, mallakhamb, swimming, badminton, boxing, handball, rugby, archery, athletics, football, chess, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, judo, taekwondo, roller skating, rifle shooting, carrom, tug-of-war, pickleball, ring tennis, lagori, langdi, petanque, bodybuilding, box cricket and lathi-kathi.

The organisers aim to provide a platform not only for popular sporting disciplines but also for traditional and relatively less-publicised games. The inclusion of activities popular among Gen Z is intended to attract younger participants and encourage them to move beyond digital entertainment towards active participation in sports.

32-Plus Venues Across The District

Competitions will be conducted at more than 32 sporting venues across Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa and Navi Mumbai.

Major venues include Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Baburao Sarnaiak Gymnastics Centre, Sindhutai Sapkal Archery Complex, Sharadchandra Pawar Mini Stadium, Saket Police Ground and Sachin Tendulkar Stadium in Thane.

In Dombivli, events will be held at the Sant Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Sports Complex, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Auditorium, South Indian Education Society College and Nehru Maidan, among other venues. The Yashwantrao Chavan Sports Ground in Kalyan and the Century Rayon Sports Complex in Shahad will also host competitions.

Other venues include Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground and the shooting range in Ambernath, along with sporting facilities across Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa and Navi Mumbai.

Focus On Grassroots Talent And Athlete Welfare

The organisers have said that every participant will receive a certificate, while necessary health facilities will be arranged at competition venues. With thousands of athletes expected to participate, arrangements for event management, player convenience and medical support will be key aspects of the carnival.

Dr Shrikant Shinde said the initiative was aimed at identifying promising talent at the grassroots level and providing young athletes with opportunities to progress to state, national and international competitions.

He added that the organisers would also work towards creating further opportunities for participants beyond the event.

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The larger objective, he said, was to develop a sporting culture among school students, college-goers and young people by using sports to promote fitness, discipline, teamwork, leadership and confidence.

By bringing competitions closer to local communities, the organisers hope to encourage wider participation and create a pathway for emerging talent from Thane district to represent the state and the country at higher levels.

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