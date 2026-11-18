Thane, November 17, 2026: More than 75,000 athletes are expected to participate in a 10-day sporting extravaganza across Thane district as the second edition of the Khasdar Krida Sangram (MP Sports Carnival) gets underway from November 20.
Featuring 31 sporting disciplines and competitions at over 32 venues, the event will span the Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituencies, giving it the scale of a mini-Olympics for the district.
Organised through the Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde Foundation under the initiative of Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, the event will run until November 29, 2026.
The initiative is being organised under the broader vision of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with guidance from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the carnival at the Sant Savalaram Maharaj Sports Complex in Dombivli on November 20.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to attend the concluding ceremony. International-level sportspersons will also be invited to interact with participants and motivate young athletes.
Announcing the event at a press conference held at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery in Thane, Dr Shrikant Shinde said the second edition had been expanded significantly following the encouraging response to its inaugural edition, which was limited to the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.
This year, athletes from the Thane and Bhiwandi constituencies will also be part of the event. MPs Naresh Mhaske and Suresh Mhatre, along with elected representatives, local office-bearers and various sports associations, are supporting the initiative.
Traditional Sports Meet Modern Disciplines
The carnival will feature 31 disciplines, bringing together traditional Indian sports and modern competitive events. The list includes kabaddi, kho-kho, wrestling, mallakhamb, swimming, badminton, boxing, handball, rugby, archery, athletics, football, chess, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, judo, taekwondo, roller skating, rifle shooting, carrom, tug-of-war, pickleball, ring tennis, lagori, langdi, petanque, bodybuilding, box cricket and lathi-kathi.
The organisers aim to provide a platform not only for popular sporting disciplines but also for traditional and relatively less-publicised games. The inclusion of activities popular among Gen Z is intended to attract younger participants and encourage them to move beyond digital entertainment towards active participation in sports.
32-Plus Venues Across The District
Competitions will be conducted at more than 32 sporting venues across Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa and Navi Mumbai.
Major venues include Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Baburao Sarnaiak Gymnastics Centre, Sindhutai Sapkal Archery Complex, Sharadchandra Pawar Mini Stadium, Saket Police Ground and Sachin Tendulkar Stadium in Thane.
In Dombivli, events will be held at the Sant Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Sports Complex, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Auditorium, South Indian Education Society College and Nehru Maidan, among other venues. The Yashwantrao Chavan Sports Ground in Kalyan and the Century Rayon Sports Complex in Shahad will also host competitions.
Other venues include Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground and the shooting range in Ambernath, along with sporting facilities across Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa and Navi Mumbai.
Focus On Grassroots Talent And Athlete Welfare
The organisers have said that every participant will receive a certificate, while necessary health facilities will be arranged at competition venues. With thousands of athletes expected to participate, arrangements for event management, player convenience and medical support will be key aspects of the carnival.
Dr Shrikant Shinde said the initiative was aimed at identifying promising talent at the grassroots level and providing young athletes with opportunities to progress to state, national and international competitions.
He added that the organisers would also work towards creating further opportunities for participants beyond the event.
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The larger objective, he said, was to develop a sporting culture among school students, college-goers and young people by using sports to promote fitness, discipline, teamwork, leadership and confidence.
By bringing competitions closer to local communities, the organisers hope to encourage wider participation and create a pathway for emerging talent from Thane district to represent the state and the country at higher levels.
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