Thane Gears Up For 32nd Mayor’s Varsha Marathon With 30,000 Runners; Major Traffic Diversions And Safety Measures In Place |

Thane: Final preparations are underway for the 32nd Thane Mayor’s Varsha Marathon scheduled for Sunday, August 30. Over 30,000 runners have registered, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao. The civic body and Thane Police have mobilized joint teams to handle traffic, monsoon conditions, and runner safety.

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​Route Readiness & Participant Safety

Civic departments are wrapping up route maintenance, including pothole repairs, tree trimming, encroachment removal, and street sanitation. A final inspection of the entire race track is set for Saturday, August 29. Administrative reviews cover parking, barricading, drinking water, medical stations, mobile toilets, and volunteer deployment. Dedicated safety plans are also active for participating school students in coordination with schools and bus operators.

​Traffic Diversions

Thane Police have implemented temporary traffic changes from 8:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, to 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, warning of potential congestion on alternate routes. Key closures and diversions include:

​Nitin Company Junction: Entry toward TMC HQ is closed; vehicles are re-routed via Teen Hath Naka and Hariniwas Circle.

​Almeida Signal: Access to TMC HQ is restricted; traffic is diverted via Vandana ST Depot and Khopat.

​Kamgar Nagar Naka: Vehicles heading toward Yashodhan Nagar are blocked and redirected through Indira Nagar Naka.