Thane Gas Leak Scare After MGL Pipeline Ruptures During Metro Work, PNG Supply To 30 Buildings Suspended | File photo

Thane: A major gas leak was reported early Friday morning in Thane (West) after a 125 mm Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline was ruptured during road excavation work for an ongoing metro project.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:42 AM on the service road near Majiwada Metro Station, close to Viviana Mall in Hardas Nagar. According to local authorities, heavy machinery involved in the metro construction accidentally hit and punctured the underground natural gas pipeline, causing gas to leak rapidly into the surrounding area.

Emergency response teams—including personnel from the Vartak Nagar Police Station, the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell equipped with a pickup vehicle, and the Thane Fire Brigade with a fire engine and a rescue tender—rushed to the scene to secure the area.

MGL technicians quickly isolated the damaged section and shut off the main gas supply line, preventing potential safety hazards. No casualties, injuries, or fire incidents were reported.

"The situation was swiftly brought under control, and emergency repair operations are currently underway," an MGL official stated.

Due to the repair work, piped natural gas (PNG) supply has been temporarily suspended to approximately 25 to 30 residential and commercial buildings in the immediate vicinity. Officials confirmed that repair teams are working to fix the pipeline and restore normal gas service as soon as possible.