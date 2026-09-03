Thane Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Mephedrone Worth ₹9.66 Crore In 2 Operations; 4 Arrested

Anti-Narcotics Cell teams seized mephedrone and arrested four suspects during raids in Ghodbunder Road and Kopri | File Photo

Thane, September 3, 2026: In a major crackdown against illicit narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Thane City Crime Branch arrested four individuals across two separate operations. Officers seized 2.823 kilograms of Mephedrone (MD) valued at approximately Rs 9,66,37,210, along with operational vehicles.

The coordinated raids were planned and executed following specific intelligence gathered by Police Naik Amol Desai under the direction of Senior Police Inspector Sachin Gaikwad.

First Raid On Ghodbunder Road

The first raid took place near the Gaimukh Bus Stop on Ghodbunder Road, where police intercepted Mozim Abdulla Shaikh (41), Tabrez Abdulla Shaikh (51), and an accomplice.

The trio was caught in illegal possession of 56 grams, 58 grams, and a main consignment of 1.707 kilograms of MD, carrying a combined value of Rs 8,24,20,000.

An Access scooter (MH 04 LG 5906) was also impounded. A case was registered at Kasarvadavali Police Station under the NDPS Act, and the suspects were remanded to police custody.

Second Action In Kopri

The second action occurred near the B.S.N.L. office in Kopri, Thane. Officers apprehended Abdul Rehman Moiddin Kadar Shaikh (33) of Govandi, Mumbai, carrying 152 grams of MD valued at Rs 2,30,40,000.

Subsequent linkage investigations led to the arrest of his supplier, Abidali Mohammad Wali Shaikh (27) from Seawoods, Navi Mumbai. A case was filed at Kopri Police Station, and both remain in judicial custody.

Police Probe Supply Chain

Commenting on the enforcement action, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amar Singh Jadhav stated: “Our teams executed these operations with high precision based on actionable intelligence. We are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the origin of this seized Mephedrone and trace the full distribution supply chain. Thane Police remains committed to maintaining zero tolerance against narcotics distribution.”

“Further investigations are underway to determine where the seized Mephedrone in both cases was brought from and to whom it was intended to be sold,” he added.

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Police Appeal For Information

The joint operation was supervised by Additional Commissioner Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, DCP Amar Singh Jadhav, and ACP Madhan Ballal. Thane Police reiterated that possession, storage, transport, or consumption of drugs is a punishable crime, appealing to the public to share information with the Anti-Narcotics Cell while guaranteeing full anonymity.

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