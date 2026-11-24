Firefighters and civic teams extinguish a garbage fire near Ashok Nagar Society on Dadlani Road in Balkum | File Photo

Thane, November 24, 2026: A fire broke out in a heap of garbage dumped in an open space near Ashok Nagar Society on Dadlani Road in Balkum, Thane (West), on Tuesday afternoon. Prompt action by civic emergency teams ensured the blaze was extinguished within an hour and a half.

According to official information provided by the Balkum Fire Station, the emergency control room received an alert regarding the incident at 1.56 pm on November 24, 2026.

Multi-Agency Team Launched Firefighting Operation

Upon receiving the call, a multi-agency response team was immediately dispatched to the location. The firefighting and containment operation involved:

Fire Brigade: Personnel deployed with one fire engine and one jumbo water tanker.

Disaster Management Cell: Staff deployed with one pickup vehicle.

Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee: Civic workers assisted with one JCB machine to clear and turn over the burning waste.

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Through the coordinated efforts of the firefighters and Disaster Management Cell personnel, the blaze was completely doused by approximately 3.15 pm. Officials confirmed that the situation is now completely under control.

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