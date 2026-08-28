Thane Gaondevi Market Reopens After Fire, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Rebuilt Facility For 150 Vendors

Thane Gaondevi Market Reopens After Fire, Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Rebuilt Facility For 150 Vendors |

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially inaugurated the newly reconstructed Gaondevi Market in Thane West, marking a fresh start for over 150 local vendors roughly three months after a catastrophic morning fire wiped out the complex.

Fire destroyed 155 stalls and claimed two lives

​The facility suffered devastating losses on May 21, 2026, when an electrical short circuit triggered a blaze around 3:40 AM. Smoke quickly engulfed the central structure on Gokhale Road near Naupada, destroying 155 vendor stalls and claiming the lives of Station Officer Sagar Shinde and security guard Kalu Shankar Gadekar due to severe smoke inhalation.

​During the inauguration ceremony, Deputy CM Shinde paid tribute to the fallen responders, assuring that the state government is taking a favorable stance toward granting them official martyr status.

Deputy CM pays tribute to fallen responders

​"Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. The businessmen and vendors operating here must also prioritize safety measures," stated Eknath Shinde, expressing satisfaction with the rapid recovery efforts.

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​The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) completed the core reconstruction work in a rapid 60-day window. Led by Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the revamped market features modern electrical infrastructure, a high-definition CCTV network, automated fire alarm systems, and newly painted trading stalls (oatles).

​Numerous local leaders attended the ceremony, including MP Naresh Mhaske and several municipal corporators. The reopening restores essential commercial space for vendors selling vegetables, clothing, and footwear while establishing strict structural safety standards for the busy market hub.

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