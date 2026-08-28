Thane Administration Sets Up Helpline For Residents Stranded In Nepal Floods | AI

Thane: The Thane district administration has urged tourists and residents from the district who are stranded in Nepal amid flooding in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa district, as well as families unable to contact their relatives, to immediately approach the district emergency operations centre.

Collector appeals for information to trace affected persons

Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal appealed to affected tourists, residents and their relatives to provide details to help the administration verify their safety and coordinate with authorities in Nepal.

Families have been asked to share the stranded person’s full name, mobile number, current location or hotel in Nepal, travel details and tour operator’s information, names and number of accompanying persons, relatives’ contact details, and details of the last communication, if available.

Emergency helpline numbers issued by district administration

The Thane District Emergency Operations Centre can be contacted through the toll-free helpline 1077. Other contact numbers are +91 93723 38827 and 022-25301740.

The administration has appealed to residents not to panic and to rely only on official information. The Collector’s office is coordinating with concerned agencies and collecting information on Thane residents and tourists who may be stranded in the flood-affected areas.

Officials said the information received from families will help establish the whereabouts of affected persons and facilitate necessary assistance and coordination.

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