Maharashtra Approves ₹23.33 Crore Aid For 17,245 Farmers Hit By Crop Damage

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil | Facebook

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 23.33 crore in financial assistance for 17,245 farmers whose crops were damaged due to excessive rainfall, floods, cyclones and hailstorms across various parts of the state during June and July 2026.

Government issues resolution for direct farmer payments

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said the sanctioned amount would be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. A Government Resolution to this effect was issued by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department on August 27.

The assistance has been approved for crop damage across 11,207.79 hectares. The highest allocation of Rs 13.80 crore has been sanctioned for 9,683 affected farmers in Amravati division, covering Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Buldhana districts.

Pune and Nagpur divisions receive separate allocations

In Pune division, which includes Pune and Satara districts, Rs 9.13 crore has been approved for 6,885 farmers. In Nagpur division, 661 farmers from Wardha district will receive Rs 38.87 lakh. In Konkan division, Rs 41,000 has been sanctioned for 16 affected farmers in Sindhudurg district.

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Patil directed that the relief amount must not be diverted towards recovery of any old loans or deposited into loan accounts of beneficiaries. He said district collectors have been instructed to issue strict directions to all banks to ensure that farmers receive the assistance without any deductions.

The minister said the government was committed to providing timely relief to farmers affected by natural calamities.

The government has also directed tehsildars and district collectors to ensure that there is no duplication in the distribution of assistance, preventing the same beneficiary from receiving the benefit twice. After completion of the distribution process, district administrations have been instructed to publish the lists of beneficiaries and details of assistance on their respective official websites.

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