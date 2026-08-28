Nine Thane, Navi Mumbai Pilgrims Uncontactable After Nepal Flash Floods During Kailash Yatra | AI

Thane: Nine pilgrims from Thane district and Navi Mumbai undertaking the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra have remained uncontactable following flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa and Bhotekoshi region on August 26, triggering concern among their families and prompting authorities to coordinate with relatives for further information.

Administration releases list of nine missing pilgrims

According to a list issued by Thane District Information Officer Manoj Sanap the nine persons reported uncontactable are Rekha Satish Patankar, Satish Vinayak Patankar, Aparna Samir Joshi, Samir Mukund Joshi, Sunil Sudarshan Subhedar, Sanjay Rajmal Patil, Nalini Sanjay Patil, Rajanish Raghunath Natu and Yashas Bhand. The list records their last known locations, contact details and travel information.

The district administration has clarified that contact with the tourists has not been established, while officials remain in touch with their family members. There is no confirmation of their deaths, and their present physical locations remain unknown.

Patankar couple travelled with 27-member group

Rekha Satish Patankar and Satish Vinayak Patankar, residents of Thane, were travelling as part of a group of 27 pilgrims. According to the official information, the last contact with the group was on Tuesday night. A member of the group had reportedly informed relatives on the morning of August 26 at around 8.27 am that they had reached the Chinese immigration point.

Naupada couple last contacted near Nepal-China border

Aparna Samir Joshi and Samir Mukund Joshi, residents of Ghantali Society in Naupada, Thane, were also on the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage. Their last contact was at around 7 am on August 26, when they were reportedly near the Nepal-China border. Communication was lost after the flash floods.

Dombivli pilgrim last contacted at immigration office

Sunil Sudarshan Subhedar, 68, a resident of CasaRio Palava, Dombivli, was travelling for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra through Hills and Trails, an Andheri-based tour operator. The official list states that he was last contacted at around 8.28 am at the Nepal-China immigration office.

His son Swanand Subhedar has appealed to the authorities to establish contact with his father and ensure his safe return. Expressing concern over the prolonged communication gap, he said, “Baba, we are waiting for you.”

Kalyan couple last seen leaving Kathmandu

Sanjay Rajmal Patil 60, and his wife Nalini Sanjay Patil 56 residents of Adharwadi Chowk, Kalyan West, were travelling to Kailash-Mansarovar via Kerung.

According to the official record their last confirmed location was Hotel Shanker in Lazimpat, Kathmandu. Hotel staff confirmed that the couple left the hotel on the morning of August 25.

Their planned itinerary was Kathmandu–Timure–Rasuwagadhi/China border–Kerung/Gyirong, with an overnight stay at Timure on August 25. The official document states that their travel group comprised 31 pilgrims and that the couple’s present location, including whether they managed to cross into Tibet, has not been confirmed.

The document further records that floodwaters entered the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi area at around 8.30 am Nepal time on August 26.

Rajanish Natu also uncontactable

Rajanish Raghunath Natu, a Thane resident, was on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra and was last contacted at around 8.05 am on August 26. At the time, he was reportedly near the Tibet-Nepal border. Communication was subsequently disrupted following the flash floods.

Navi Mumbai pilgrim was heading towards Timure

Yashas Bhand a resident of Vashi, Navi Mumbai, was travelling towards Timure and Rasuwa. According to the official list, the last successful contact was at around 7.15 am on August 26. A missed call was received at around 8.15 am, but it could not be answered.

Bhand was travelling through Richa Tours Pvt Ltd, a Kathmandu-based tour operator.

The Nepal floods have raised concerns over pilgrims and tourists travelling through the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi corridor, particularly those heading towards the Nepal-China border and Tibet.

For the families of the nine pilgrims, the immediate priority remains establishing their last verified locations, confirming whether they crossed the border and obtaining information about their safety. The Thane district administration is in contact with the relatives and is awaiting further information from the concerned authorities.

At present, the official information only establishes that the nine travellers are uncontactable. Their deaths or any specific casualty involving them have not been confirmed.

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