Thane Ganeshotsav: Maharashtra Sports Club Unveils Eco-Friendly 'Gajraj Mahal' With Education Initiative | File Pic

Thane, September 21, 2026: Demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Maharashtra Sports Club in Uthalsar, Thane, has unveiled a fictional replica of the "Gajraj Mahal" for this year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations. According to Club President Yogesh Bhandari, the artistic display has been crafted entirely from eco-friendly materials and features 16 intricately carved elephant faces (Gajmukh).

Celebrating its 54th public Ganeshotsav since its establishment by the late Janardan Vaiti, the club continues to actively serve the community through educational, social, and cultural initiatives. Designed with a monochrome grey aesthetic to promote traditional Warli folk art, this year’s set incorporates soaring towers, colourful chandeliers, and cultural awareness campaigns highlighting the preservation of the Marathi language and local heritage.

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Eco-friendly celebration focus

To curb noise and air pollution during the immersion procession (visarjan), the organisers have prohibited the use of high-decibel DJ systems, traditional Dhol-Tasha groups, and gulal. Instead, the mandal will lead a serene, traditional immersion ceremony accompanied by the harmonious sounds of brass bands, Taal, and Mridangam.

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Education drive for devotees

In addition, the club has launched a unique educational outreach campaign for visiting devotees, requesting them to forego traditional offerings of flowers, fruits, and coconuts in favour of donating a notebook and a pen. President Yogesh Bhandari confirmed that all stationery collected will be supplemented by the club and distributed to primary schools across tribal belts in the Thane and Palghar districts.

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