Thane Ganeshotsav 2026: TMC Sets Up 132 Immersion Facilities Across Wards To Ensure Safe And Eco-Friendly Idol Visarjan |

Thane: To ensure safe, disciplined, and environmentally sustainable Ganeshotsav immersions, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has finalized preparations across all civic ward committees. A total of 132 designated immersion arrangements—including natural creek ghats, artificial lakes, localized water tanks, collection centers, and mobile trucks—have been set up to allow devotees to perform rituals near their homes.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao urged citizens to avoid polluting natural water bodies and instead use designated municipal facilities for idol immersion.

Key Facilities and Locations by Ward

Uthalsar: Immersion tanks at Rustomjee, Parulekar Ground, Savarkar Ground, and Headquarters; idol collection at Jail Lake; artificial lakes at Ambeghosale and Runwal Nagar; 1 mobile immersion truck.

Naupada-Kopri: Creek immersion at Kopri Mithbandar Ghat; artificial lakes at Masunda Datta Ghat, Kopri, and Ashtavinayak Chowk; collection centers at Tembi Naka and Ram Maruti Road; 1 mobile truck.

Kalwa: Creek ghats at Parsik Retibandar and Kalwa; artificial lakes at Kharigaon, Vitawa, Gholai Nagar, and Kalwa Lake; immersion tanks at 90 Feet Road, Sahyadri School, and Manisha Nagar; 1 mobile truck.

Majiwada-Manpada: Major creek ghats at Kolshet, Balkum, and Gaymukh; artificial lakes at Boriwade, Hiranandani New Horizon, Rewale, Kolshet, and Gaymukh; immersion tanks across residential townships including Lodha Amara, Splendora, and Dosti Imperia; 2 mobile trucks.

Vartak Nagar: Tanks at Vasant Vihar, Pawarnagar, and Hyde Park; artificial lakes around Upvan Lake; collection centers at Devdayanagar and Shivai Nagar; 2 mobile trucks.

Lokmanya-Savarkar: Local tanks at Acharya Atre Marg, Lokmanya Nagar Bus Stop, and Dosti Vihar; idol collection center at Kamgar Hospital; 2 mobile trucks.

Wagle: Tanks at Road No. 22, Srinagar, Passport Office, and ITI Circle; 2 artificial lakes at Rayladevi; collection centers at Kisan Nagar and Modella Check Naka; 2 mobile trucks.

Diva: Creek ghat at Khardigaon; artificial lakes at Dativali, Khidkali, and Padle; tanks at My City, Riverwood Complex, and Kalyan-Shil Road.

Mumbra: Creek ghats at Retibandar, Rananagar, and Babaji Patilwadi; artificial lake near Shankar Mandir; 1 mobile truck.

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