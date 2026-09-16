Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Steps Up Safety, Eco-Friendly Measures At Mumbai Immersion Sites Ahead Of Major Visarjan Days

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide reviews safety and civic arrangements at Mumbai's major Ganpati immersion sites ahead of peak visarjan days | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: With major Ganpati visarjan days (5th, 7th and 10th day of the festival) approaching, the immersion sites are set to draw large crowds across Mumbai.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday directed civic officials to ensure foolproof safety arrangements, adequate facilities for devotees, like sufficient lighting, drinking water and public toilets, and strict environmental safeguards at immersion sites.

Civic officials are instructed to deploy adequate numbers of rafts and trained lifeguards based on crowd requirements, free crane facilities to facilitate safer immersion of larger idols, etc.

Over 61,000 Idols Immersed

On the second day of the festival on Tuesday, a total of 61,640 idols were immersed, including 301 sarvajanik mandals' Ganesh idols. The number of immersions was slightly higher than last year's second day of the festival, as per data available until midnight.

The 10-day-long Ganeshotsav began on September 14 and will end on September 25. The last day, also known as Anant Chaturdashi, sees the highest number of immersions, especially the larger and traditional sarvajanik Ganpati mandals' idols.

Bhide on Wednesday inspected the arrangements at Swarajyabhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty) and Dadar Chowpatty, the major natural water body immersion sites in Mumbai.

She directed officials to keep observation towers, rafts, nirmalya collection bins and steel plates laid along immersion routes in proper working condition.

The commissioner stressed that safety must remain the top priority throughout the immersion period and called for close coordination among all agencies to ensure the process remains smooth, orderly and secure.

The city has a total of 67 natural immersion sites (including seafronts, rivers and lakes). This year, the BMC has installed artificial ponds at 383 locations across Mumbai, compared to 258 last year.

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Push For Eco-Friendly Immersion

The civic administration has also been directed to increase the number of nirmalya collection bins and intensify public awareness so that floral offerings and other religious waste are deposited only in designated bins rather than being dumped into the sea or surrounding areas.

For larger idols, devotees should be provided free crane facilities to facilitate safer immersion, Bhide directed.

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